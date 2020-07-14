Black Hawk County election officials set absentee request deadline for August runoff

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Election officials in Black Hawk County have set the deadline to request an absentee ballot ahead of a city council special election runoff in Cedar Falls.

The deadline to request such a ballot is Friday, July 24, for the August 4 runoff election. LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn will be vying to fill a seat left vacant by Rob Green after he won the city’s mayoral election.

Officials will not be sending out ballots automatically without a request.

More information about how to request a ballot in Black Hawk County can be found on the auditor’s website.

No candidate received a simple majority of the vote on July 7, requiring a runoff between the top two candidates in terms of vote share.

