An Oahu fisherman’s shark encounter is caught on camera

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu fishermen caught a tall tale on camera during a recent paddle out off Oahu’s south shore.

Devin Kanda was fishing in a kayak off Diamond Head on the Fourth of July.

He had just caught an 18 pound ono and was packing up the fish in his bag as he dangled his feet in the water. Then he saw something heading straight in his direction.

“I just saw this mass coming toward me. I thought it was another kayak,” Kanda said.

But another kayak it was not. Instead, it was a large shark.

“Just in time, I put my leg up before it could take a bite of my foot,” Kanda said. And it was all caught on camera.

“You can see the camera, it shakes a little because its head was right under the kayak rubbing against it,” he said.

The shark wasn’t aggressive and possibly just curious as he swam right under Kanda and his freshly caught fish.

Kanda says he goes fishing about once every two weeks. On this trip, he was joined by two friends in nearby kayaks.

While its an encounter that would frighten most people, Kanda was moved by it in a powerful way.

“For me, it was like, not really panic but just like — in awe,” he said. “This thing is so massive... You feel blessed by its presence and it didn’t attack you and you got away from it.”

He hopes his encounter will help other oceangoers realize, “it’s just part of the thing, it’s just the risk that you take, it’s part of the whole experience,” and to always be aware of your surroundings, especially while on the water.

He posted the full video on his Youtube Channel, @finjahs, where it’s already got over 4,200 views.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

