368 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths reported Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 368 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 14, the state’s data is showing a total of 35,830 COVID-19 cases and 755 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,691 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 381,299 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 186 patients hospitalized, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 67 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

