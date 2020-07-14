2020 Mississippi Valley Fair canceled due to COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled for August 4.

General Manager Shawn Loter made the announcement Tuesday morning on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds’ Facebook page.

“We have continued to work closely with the Scott County Health Department to ensure that if we put on a fair this year we met all the requirements of the principles shared by both organizations,” Loter wrote. “After consulting again with the health department, our fair board and management team have determined that it is in the best interests for you, and the generations who have made so many great memories at the fairgrounds, to cancel the fair for 2020.”

Loter went on to say that though they are disappointed to have to cancel the fair, organizers will be moving on to work on the 2021 fair.

