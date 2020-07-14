$1.2 million available for rental assistance in Benton, Jones, Linn counties from CARES Act

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three eastern Iowa counties, Linn, Jones, and Benton now have access to $1.2 million dollars through Waypoint Services, money that was part of the CARES Act and is meant to help those facing eviction or experiencing homelessness as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Waypoint, located in Cedar Rapids, is fielding more than 200 calls a day from people looking for rent assistance or help with moving costs.

“Many were laid off of work and those places have shut down or they just haven’t gone back to full capacity and so we still have people that aren’t working,” J’nae Peterman, with Waypoint, said.

Peterman said some people applying for help from the are now five months behind on rent.

“The stimulus check goes fast when you’re a family of four or five and you also have unities to pay and food to put on the table,” Peterman said. “I think the idea was that stimulus money would go towards rent, but there were other pressing needs as well.”

Waypoint will first screen applicants and then refer them to either Willis Dady Homeless Services or HACAP, based on their need. Emily Zimmon, who oversees the Willis Dady homelessness prevention program, said many applicants are families who have never faced homelessness before.

“This is a completely different ballgame because we have so many households that have never thought they were going to be in this situation and the pandemic just threw a wrench in their plan,” Zimmon said. “One of the biggest things that we’ve been seeing is that a lot of people may have lost their jobs prior to COVID or left a job, not expecting COVID-19 to come into play. So it was ‘okay, this is a job market where I can leave and get a better job’ and then all of a sudden places weren’t hiring.”

Peterman said in order to qualify, you either need to be facing eviction or be homeless and currently living with a friend or family member. She doesn’t know how many people will qualify for the grant, but according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, there were 56 orders of eviction in Linn County since May 1. That’s down from 158 during the same period last year, but Peterman says that may be due to the state’s eviction moratorium that has since expired.

“Everything we are hearing is that the crisis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so people just aren’t back to work and so they don’t have the ability to pay their rent,” Peterman said. “But we also understand, on the flip side, this is the landlord’s business and their livelihood and they need to have their rent paid.”

You can learn more about the assistance program by contacting Waypoint by phone or email.

