Students to return to Cornell College for Block 1 beginning August 24

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College announced it will reopen for the fall 2020 semester beginning August 24 for Block 1.

Cornell will confirm a schedule for a phased move-in of students over the coming weeks. Faculty are currently planning courses.

The college said it will offer in-person, online and hybrid format classes, with in-person classes being modified to allow physical distancing.

“We are thrilled to have our students back on campus,” said President Jonathan Brand. “We are taking many precautions and know we’ll need to work collectively as a community and also individually with students, faculty, and staff to maximize safety as this pandemic continues.”

Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks everywhere but in residence halls or when outside walking alone.

Cornell said it will roll out targeted and randomized point-of-care testing on a percentage of students, faculty and staff each week so it can continuously monitor the number of asymptomatic people on campus. The testing will be a nasal swab antigen test that will give staff at Cornell accurate, real-time results in minutes.

The college will require any student with symptoms to take a polymerase chain reaction test if they want to stay on campus. Those tests will take place on campus by the local public health department, and students will be quarantined until results are received. Contact tracing will follow any positive results.

Other health and safety measures include:

  • Enhancing cleaning in bathrooms, classrooms, and common areas
  • Securing Plexiglas barriers in high-traffic, close transaction areas
  • Putting stations with hand sanitizer and cleaning sprays around campus
  • Installing touchless step pulls on most bathroom doors
  • Placing signage to promote physical distancing and other safety precautions

For more information visit Cornell College’s website.

