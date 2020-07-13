Iowa Athletics sees four more COVID-19 cases in past week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Athletics department officials at the University of Iowa said that more people associated with the program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Four more people among students, coaches, and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between July 6 and July 12, officials said. 26 other tests were reported as negative during the same time period.

Athletics department officials said those persons are following isolation guidelines following their positive test results. Staff are also conducting contract tracing to identify possible exposures.

A total of 25 people associated with the program have tested positive since athletics department activities resumed and testing began on May 29. 418 tests have returned as negative for the disease.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.