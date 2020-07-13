Crew rescues kayaker stranded on Cedar River in Cedar Falls on Sunday
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Crews rescued a kayaker who swamped his boat on the Cedar River, authorities said.
Responding rescue workers responded to a call at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday found the boater sitting on the top of a wing dam, a barrier that only extends partway into a river, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Fire Chief John Bostwick said crews launched a Zodiac boat from Washington Park and brought him to safety without injury.
