Storm damage in eastern Iowa

Hail fell Saturday, July 11, 2020 west of Swisher (Courtesy: Brandi Bachman)
Hail fell Saturday, July 11, 2020 west of Swisher (Courtesy: Brandi Bachman)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms spawned severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings on Saturday, as well as hail.

This is a look at some of the pictures viewers have sent into us of today’s weather.

Above you’ll find video captured by Stacy Fett showing the storm move through southwest Cedar Rapids.

Executive Producer Brandi Bachman shot this video as large hail fell from that same storm system as it moved through.

Hail falls west of Swisher

Hail from pea sized to getting close to baseball size fell a few miles west of Swisher on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

SW Cedar Rapids Storm

Stacy Fett sent us this video as storms moved through southwest Cedar Rapids on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

