Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NINTENDO - Mario and Luigi take the field at Sun Life Stadium before the face-off between Florida State and University of Miami on Nov. 15, 2014. The two video game icons were in town to show football fans Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and the forthcoming Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. Nintendo of America is bringing these all-star brawling games to college campuses across the country this fall as a part of the College Tailgate Tour.(Photo By Jeff Daly/Invision for Nintendo/AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NINTENDO - Mario and Luigi take the field at Sun Life Stadium before the face-off between Florida State and University of Miami on Nov. 15, 2014. The two video game icons were in town to show football fans Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and the forthcoming Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. Nintendo of America is bringing these all-star brawling games to college campuses across the country this fall as a part of the College Tailgate Tour.(Photo By Jeff Daly/Invision for Nintendo/AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

