Two rounds of showers and storms possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is another day with the potential for showers and storms in eastern Iowa, some of which could be strong to severe.

There will be a chance for storms this morning, particularly in the northeast, but the better chance comes by this afternoon into the evening. Again, the more favored area would be the northeast half, but the possibility for a storm exists across eastern Iowa. Some could be severe with damaging wind or large hail, with a Level 1 risk for severe storms in place for the entire viewing area. Please do stay aware of changing conditions today. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, for those who have heat fatigue, will be a breath of relatively fresh air with highs struggling into the low 80s with lower humidity. This will be thanks to northerly winds bringing in a different air mass.

The move back toward summer heat will be gradual, but it returns toward next weekend.

