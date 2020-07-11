Severe storms moving through eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of strong to severe storms is moving through eastern Iowa on Saturday morning, bringing the risk of large hail and damaging winds.

Several reports of hail of 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter have been received, along with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. The threat for similar conditions, including even stronger winds, remains possible through the morning into the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4:00 p.m. for parts of eastern Iowa.

A second round of storms, which could again be strong to severe, appears likely this afternoon and evening, generally redeveloping after 2:00 p.m.

