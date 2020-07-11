Advertisement

Ride remembers Evansdale cousins, Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins

People take a selfie before beginning the 8th Annual Ride & Drive in Evansdale, remembering Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.
People take a selfie before beginning the 8th Annual Ride & Drive in Evansdale, remembering Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Monday will mark eight years since cousins, 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins went missing near Evansdale. They were later found dead in Bremer County Park, but no one has been arrested in connection to the deaths.

On Saturday, loved ones gathered for the 8th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive, not only raising awareness for Lyric and Elizabeth, but for other unsolved cases.

“I think the whole area has been waiting to find out what happened to the girls for 8 year,” Drew Collins, Elizabeth’s dad said.

Drew said getting together once a year for a memorial ride has grown into more than awareness to the girl’s case, but also for other families still waiting for their own answers.

“We know there are people that have waited even longer to find out what happened to their loved ones. And some of these old cases, we just want to bring attention to those, because we know what it’s like to have to wait for answers and some of those people it’s been 20 years, 30 years,” he said.  

Wearing t-shirts remembering Elizabeth and Lyric, bikers rode through parts of eastern Iowa making stops along the way, taking selfies to post online. All in an effort to spread awareness that other Iowa families still don’t have answers into their loved ones’ disappearance.

“We just noticed how many kids are missing and don’t get the exposer that ours have got and you know, 10 years of not knowing if your daughter or son is still alive or not, it’s just heart wrenching,” Heather Collins, Elizabeth’s mom said.

Heather said she feels lucky to still have the support of the community behind them. She’s hoping they can help others, too.

“We at last got to know, even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but at least we know,” she said.

She said these rides will continue year after year, for Lyric and Elizabeth and other families continuing to search for answers.

“When these anniversaries come up or birthdays come up those are hard days but we just kind of go through them as a family and we are getting through it.            We just are keeping hope up that this case is solved and get this person off the street,” Drew Collins said.

He said he hasn’t received an update on the case recently, but investigators continue to meet weekly.

