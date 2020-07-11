Police chase in Cedar Rapids leads to crash, hospitalization for two in vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning police chase resulted in the vehicle crashing on the southeast side, injuring two people, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was involved with a pursuit of a tan Toyota Camry. The chase ended when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into the front yard of a home in the 300 block of 19th Street SE.

Two people were inside the Camry and both sustained what were described by officers as non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

