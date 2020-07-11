More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported for second day in a row, six new deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials reported over 700 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Friday morning, the second day in a row of exceeding that mark.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 34,499. 26,081 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 190 since Friday morning.

The back-to-back increases of over 700 cases on Friday and Saturday morning were the first such increase of that magnitude since May 1 and May 2.

Six more deaths were reported in the state since Friday morning, pushing the state’s total to 748.

178 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, a net increase of 9 since Friday. 56 are in intensive care units, an increase of two. 25 patients are on ventilators, which is steady since Friday.

6,570 tests were reported by state and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positive test rate during that reporting period was 11.3%. Overall, 367,822 tests have been processed in the state.

