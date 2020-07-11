Advertisement

Medical emergency takes place during Dubuque traffic stop

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person experienced a medical emergency during a stop by police on Friday night, requiring a brief hospitalization.

According to the Dubuque Police Department, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, Yoosuf Moment, 41, was pulled over by officers for allegedly operating a vehicle without license plates. Police also said that he was driving while barred. Officers told Moment that he was going to be arrested, which he allegedly resisted resulting in officers using pepper spray.

Moment then displayed signs of a seizure, according to police,. He was treated at the scene and then hospitalized via ambulance. He was treated and released back into police custody, and cited for driving while barred and interference with official acts.

A juvenile male traveling with Moment in his vehicle was also cited with interference with official acts and possession of marijuana.

Police are still investigating the incident, including reviewing all available video evidence. Officers were aware of a video of the incident that was circulating on social media sites on Saturday.

Both were released from Dubuque County Jail.

