Marion construction worker finds Mike Jensen while on a job

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A construction worker found Mike Jensen alive in a ditch in Waterloo Friday morning. He was less than a mile away from his care facility.

Larry Lehman, who works at BDC Group Inc., found Jensen on the corner of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue, far from where more than 100 people who were looking for him north of Cedar Falls. He said Jensen was barely moving his arm up and down, which caught his attention, and he called 911 immediately.

Lehman says he had no idea who Jensen was, or that he’d been missing since Monday. He says when responders arrived at the scene, it was one of the most emotional moments he’d ever seen, saying “They ran. I mean, we were down in that water, and then we basically lifted him up, and it took 4 or 5 pulls to get him out, but like I said it was almost like watching Superman with chest out, they were so jubilant. And then afterward everyone was high-fiving.”

Lehman says he’s gotten a lot of thanks and kind words over Facebook, but he wants the attention to stay on Jensen and his family as Jensen recovers.

