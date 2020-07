NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Liberty Lightning swept the Xavier Saints on Friday evening to improve to 14-8 on the season. Miranda Jones hit a two-run home run to lift the Bolts to a 2-0 victory in game one and they followed that up with a 4-3 victory in game two.

Following the losses, Xavier falls to 13-9.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.