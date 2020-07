CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a Top-15 matchup, but No. 2 Kennedy had no problems completing a sweep against No. 14 Prairie on Friday. The Cougars shut out the Hawks in both games, 15-0 and 10-0.

Kennedy improves to 19-1 overall, while Prairie falls to 10-6.

