Hiawatha man arrested in connection to several burglaries in Cedar Rapids

(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man accused of several burglaries in June.

Dallas John Clark, 23, of Hiawatha, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Richmond Road NE. Police say several items from the burglaries were recovered inside the residence.

These are the following cases Clark is charged with:

  • A burglary that occurred on June 27th at the Northland Self Storage on Northland Avenue NE. A suspect burglarized storage units.
  • A burglary that occurred at the Bling Pig on Center Point Road NE on June 23rd. Cases of food were stolen.
  • A burglary that occurred on June 28th at Discovery Living on Old Marion Road NE. Electronics, including two laptops, were stolen.
  • A burglary that occurred at ImOn Communications on 2th Avenue SW on June 23 and another burglary at the same location on June 28th. Electronic, including a cell phone, were stolen on June 23rd, and on June 28th the suspect entered the warehouse.
  • A theft from a Modern piping construction vehicle, that was parked near a construction site on Cimmie Avenue NE that occurred on June 24th. A toolbox was broken into and several tools were stolen.

This is still an active investigation.

