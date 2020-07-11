Former Hawkeye football player named Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Univ. of Iowa athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Hawkeye football player has a new role within the athletics department.

Broderick Binns is now the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for University of Iowa athletics after serving on the football staff for the past six years.

Binns was named the Director of Player Development in 2016 before taking on an interim role in August of 2019. Friday’s decision makes his interim diversity and inclusion position permanent. He will be helping student-athletes make the transition into college socially, academically, and athletically.

“Broderick has been involved in our program as a student-athlete or staff member the past 12 years,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “His strong understanding of Hawkeye Athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience, make him a perfect fit for this position.”

He was a defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008 to 2011 and was part of the second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. He also earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense while playing for the Hawkeyes.

The decision to make that job permanent follows recent accusations about racial disparities within the football program that led to the removal of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. He had been with the Hawkeye football program for more than 20 years.

