Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin using body cameras

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will now be using body-worn cameras.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s office announced it will begin using body cameras.

In a news release, the office talked about noticing a need for them. The office began researching systems and policies in 2018. Chief Deputy Steve Diesch says they chose the Panasonic Arbitrator camera because it is compatible with their current mobile video recording in-car camera system.

The videos will be stored in the County servers to save money rather than pay a subscription cost which other systems require. The sheriff’s office says the cameras will provide more transparency.

