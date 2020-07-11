Cedar Rapids ‘#SavetheProm’ event aims to give seniors a safe and memorable experience

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Complete with a red carpet, dance floor, extravagant gowns and tuxedos, even a professional photographer, it was all the making of a typical prom at the Shores Event Center in Cedar Rapids.

DJ Clife Estores says #SavetheProm came about after the heartbreaking news that many seniors’ proms’ were canceled.

“They were broken-hearted that the prom they were planning for four years of their lives, from the start high school has been canceled and being a DJ, being someone who provides entertainment, I feel like I can do something about it. That is the reward I’m getting from this,” said Estores. “We want this to be epic and amazing and mostly, we want this to be memorable for them.”

Estores says he wanted to make tonight’s experience as close to what any senior hopes for when they go to prom - although it was a challenge.

“There’s been a lot of challenge here, but I’m thankful for the support we received. A lot of vendors came together. We have some fireworks displays here. We have dancing. We have a photo booth,” he added.

Safety was also a key component to be included. “We want this to be fun but safe so we require them to have a mask. I told them before they can be creative,” Estores said.

And some like Lauren Havel did let their creative juices flow.

“t’s white and gold and has flowers on it,” said Havel showing off her matching dress and mask.

“They can put on any mask they want as long as it covers their mouth and nose,” said Estores.

Havel and her friends are from Central City and say they were extremely excited when they found out they wouldn't have to miss out on such a special night.

“I was really pumped because I wasn’t sure if we were going to get one at our own school, so grateful,” said Kaityln Sprague.

“It will definitely be something none of us have experienced because all of us don’t know each other. It’s people from so many other schools,” said Dessa Bogard.

However, Estores says that’s the beauty of the event; a celebration where everyone can come together and bring some brightness during a challenging time.

“2020 should not be forgotten. It should not be a negative year. Something like this could be something positive for these kids before they go off to college,” said Estores.

According to the Gazette the original venue, the Veterans Memorial Building, backed out because government building closures were extended due to the pandemic.

