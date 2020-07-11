Advertisement

Another round of rain and storms tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another round of rain and thunderstorms will be pushing throughout the evening tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, mainly in our northwest zone for right now. Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Heading into Sunday, it looks like a fantastic day! Highs will be in the low 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

More sunshine expected for Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday and the summer heat is back by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Strong to severe storms possible tonight.

Forecast

Two rounds of showers and storms possible today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
It is another day with the potential for showers and storms in eastern Iowa, some of which could be strong to severe.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Chances of showers and storms are present early on and then later today as well. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Forecast

Half and half weekend on the way.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT

Water Cooler

Drought quietly expands

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Drought has been slowly and quietly expanding across the United States.

Forecast

A beautiful Friday, look for a few storms tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Storms end as quiet weather moves in to end our week.

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT