Another round of rain and storms tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another round of rain and thunderstorms will be pushing throughout the evening tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, mainly in our northwest zone for right now. Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Heading into Sunday, it looks like a fantastic day! Highs will be in the low 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

More sunshine expected for Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday and the summer heat is back by the end of the week.

