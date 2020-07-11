Advertisement

Advocate groups file racial discrimination complaints against JBS and Tyson in Iowa

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - JBS and Tyson plants in Iowa are facing racial discrimination complaints.

A group of organizations including Food Chain Workers Alliance and Forward Latino filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The group says the companies policies targets the largely Black, Latino and Asian workforce. The complaint says Tyson and JBS enacted policies that did not follow C-D-C guidance.

The complaint says the companies policies violate the civil rights law because companies received federal funding from the U-S-D-A during the pandemic, and minorities are more at risk for the virus.

Both JBS and Tyson say safety is a top priority.

