Advertisement

A tough day searching for Mike Jensen turned to relief when he was found

Waterloo Police are asking for help locating Michael Jensen. Jensen is a 46 year old white male, 5-10, 180 lbs.
Waterloo Police are asking for help locating Michael Jensen. Jensen is a 46 year old white male, 5-10, 180 lbs.(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Searchers said Friday’s efforts to find missing Waterloo man, Mike Jensen, was going to be the toughest search off all four days. They spent much of the morning scouring the Cedar River near the Boat House in Cedar Falls.

Jensen suffers from dementia. He left his care facility, Ravenwood Specialty Care, on Monday. The family said it was through an unlocked window.

“There were moments Friday morning where I felt like it had to happen today or it’s not going to turn out well,” said family friend Tasha Lockard.

Two hours of searching past when they got the call Mike Jensen had been found alive.

“It was just a moment of screaming, crying, and elation,” said Jessica Kroymann, another family friend. “It was just like oh my God we have him.”

Jensen was found alive in a culvert along San Marnan Drive and Hammond in Waterloo. Being a man of faith, Lockard and Kroymann said Jensen being found alive was an act of God.

“If anybody had faith it was Michael Jensen,” said Kroymann and Lockard. “His daughter put a beautiful prayer out last night. I know we’ve had so many people praying for us and miracles. We know that God can perform miracles and that’s what he did.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hiawatha man arrested in connection to several burglaries in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man accused of several burglaries in June.

Iowa

Iowa Children’s Museum prepared to reopen to public next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
After being closed to the public for four months, families will be able to explore once again at the Iowa Children’s Museum.

Iowa

Dubuque COVID-19 cases continue to rise between young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As the Dubuque economy reopens, health officials continue to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in young adults.

Local

Univ. of Iowa releases budget cuts for fiscal year 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa announced budget cuts for the fiscal year 2021 after the state legislature approved cutting funding for public universities back in June.

Latest News

Iowa

Linn County Board of Health to address racism as a public health crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The board said it plans to establish an office of minority health at Linn County Public Health.

I9 Investigations

Cedar Rapids leaders end talks with Black Lives Matter group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz, City Council Member Dale Todd and Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne German will no longer meet with The Advocates for Social Justice, according to emails reviewed by I9.

News

Rep. Abby Finkenauer discusses Biden’s economic recovery plan during roundtable

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) on Friday hosted a virtual roundtable to detail and announce her support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s economic recovery plan.

Everyday Families

Defense contractor plans Cedar Rapids facility with 650 new jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
A British defense contractor plans to open a $139 million facility in Cedar Rapids, creating 650 new jobs.

Iowa

Dubuque officers arrest man on hate crime charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
Law officers in Dubuque County arrested someone on hate crime charges after a crash killed a White man last week.

Iowa

Reward increased for information leading to missing Meskwaki tribal member

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials with the Meskwaki Nation said that they voted to raise the reward for information that would lead to the return of a missing woman.