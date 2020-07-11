A tough day searching for Mike Jensen turned to relief when he was found

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Searchers said Friday’s efforts to find missing Waterloo man, Mike Jensen, was going to be the toughest search off all four days. They spent much of the morning scouring the Cedar River near the Boat House in Cedar Falls.

Jensen suffers from dementia. He left his care facility, Ravenwood Specialty Care, on Monday. The family said it was through an unlocked window.

“There were moments Friday morning where I felt like it had to happen today or it’s not going to turn out well,” said family friend Tasha Lockard.

Two hours of searching past when they got the call Mike Jensen had been found alive.

“It was just a moment of screaming, crying, and elation,” said Jessica Kroymann, another family friend. “It was just like oh my God we have him.”

Jensen was found alive in a culvert along San Marnan Drive and Hammond in Waterloo. Being a man of faith, Lockard and Kroymann said Jensen being found alive was an act of God.

“If anybody had faith it was Michael Jensen,” said Kroymann and Lockard. “His daughter put a beautiful prayer out last night. I know we’ve had so many people praying for us and miracles. We know that God can perform miracles and that’s what he did.”

