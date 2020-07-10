Advertisement

Zio Johno's on C Street to close permanently

Zio Johno's on Edgewood.
Zio Johno's on Edgewood.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Zio Johno’s located on C Street in Cedar Rapids announced on Friday that they will be closing permanently.

In a Facebook post, they stated that they will be closing their doors at the end of July. The announcement comes after financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the owner needing to tend to personal health issues.

They stated, “Many of you have become like family since we opened in 2013, making it incredibly difficult for us to have to shut our doors. We want to thank each and every one of you for the amazing 7 years we’ve spent together at this place.”

They will still be taking delivery and curbside pick-up orders until the end of July.

