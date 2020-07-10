Zio Johno’s on C Street to close permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Zio Johno’s located on C Street in Cedar Rapids announced on Friday that they will be closing permanently.

In a Facebook post, they stated that they will be closing their doors at the end of July. The announcement comes after financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the owner needing to tend to personal health issues.

They stated, “Many of you have become like family since we opened in 2013, making it incredibly difficult for us to have to shut our doors. We want to thank each and every one of you for the amazing 7 years we’ve spent together at this place.”

They will still be taking delivery and curbside pick-up orders until the end of July.

******RESTAURANT CLOSING END OF JULY****** Dear Customers and Friends, The time has come for us to close our doors at... Posted by Zio Johno's Spaghetti House-C Street on Friday, July 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.