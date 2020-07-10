WHO experts to visit China to plan COVID-19 investigation

BEIJING (AP) - Two World Health Organization experts are heading to the Chinese capital to lay the groundwork for a larger mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will meet with Chinese counterparts in Beijing to set the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission aimed at learning how the virus jumped from animals to humans.

The mission is sensitive because the U.S. has moved to cut ties with WHO over allegations it mishandled the outbreak and is biased toward China.

More than 120 nations have called for an investigation into the origins of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.