University of Northern Iowa implements cost-saving measures in response to estimated budget shortfall exceeding $1 million

UNI players test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa said its Department of Athletics began implementing cost-saving measures on July 1 in the face of a budget shortfall expected to exceed $1 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those cost-saving measures include UNI Athletics staff and coaches taking temporary salary reductions for fiscal year ’21. The salary reductions will impact all staff making more than $41,000 annually, with reductions beginning at 12.5 percent for the highest paid employees to five percent on the lowest tiers.

UNI also said contract incentives for head coaches and Director of Athletics David Harris has been suspended for the fiscal year.

"We understand that these temporary reductions will be challenging for our staff and coaches, and we feel fortunate to have a team of staff members that understand the unprecedented situation that we face," Director of Athletics David Harris said. "Our goals are to minimize the impact to our student-athletes, protect our human resources and emerge from this pandemic on strong fiscal footing. Our staff has proven that we can adapt and overcome challenges in previous years, and this year will likely be our most significant challenge to date. However, we will face this challenge together and help our student-athletes succeed. We look forward to another successful year in 2020-2021."

The university estimates revenue reductions from NCAA and Missouri Valley Conference distributions, university general fund, student fee support and ticket and concession revenue due to reduced capacity in arenas. 

