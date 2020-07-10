Trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera postponed to 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A judge is allowing the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been postponed until Jan. 25, 2021.

Bahena Rivera has been charged for first-degree murder in connection with the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

In June, Bahena Rivera's attorneys and the state filed a joint motion to further delay the trial, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 29 in Woodbury County.

Court documents list concerns around COVID-19 as the reasons for the trial to be delayed. The document also sites difficulty with social distancing during the trial and the “expected glut of cases” in Woodbury County following the pandemic.

