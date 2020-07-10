Advertisement

Trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera postponed to 2021

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (KY3)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A judge is allowing the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been postponed until Jan. 25, 2021.

Bahena Rivera has been charged for first-degree murder in connection with the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

In June, Bahena Rivera's attorneys and the state filed a joint motion to further delay the trial, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 29 in Woodbury County.

Court documents list concerns around COVID-19 as the reasons for the trial to be delayed. The document also sites difficulty with social distancing during the trial and the “expected glut of cases” in Woodbury County following the pandemic.

