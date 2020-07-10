Storms end as quiet weather moves in to end our week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice conditions to end the workweek. Dry conditions are expected on Friday with slightly lower dew point air. Saturday brings a slight chance for storms to the afternoon forecast while Sunday remains dry. Temperatures again jump above normal starting Tuesday continuing through the end of the week. Highs will once again be near 90 with dew points well into the 70s.

