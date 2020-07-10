Advertisement

Storms end as quiet weather moves in to end our week.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice conditions to end the workweek. Dry conditions are expected on Friday with slightly lower dew point air. Saturday brings a slight chance for storms to the afternoon forecast while Sunday remains dry. Temperatures again jump above normal starting Tuesday continuing through the end of the week. Highs will once again be near 90 with dew points well into the 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Scattered storms this afternoon, some may be severe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Gusty winds are the main severe weather threat.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe.

Forecast

Storms arrive this afternoon, some strong

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with storms arriving this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Plan on some storms to roll across the area this afternoon.

Water Cooler

Warm weather pattern adds to this year’s 90-degree day tally

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Waterloo has had four times as many days in the 90s as Cedar Rapids.

Forecast

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Overnight, scattered storms will push in late due to a low-pressure system that moves across Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
Scattered storms possible late tonight and again Thursday.

Forecast

Steamy for all today, stormy for some tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Heat indices Wednesday afternoon top out around 100 degrees.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - Today's focus is on the hot, humid weather.