Advertisement

Severe weather slows search for missing Waterloo man

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of volunteers have been looking throughout the areas of Janesville and Waterloo for Mike Jensen for four days.

The 46-year-old has dementia due to a brain tumor. The family said when he escaped his Waterloo nursing home, Ravenwood Specialty care, he was likely trying to get back home to either Waverly where his wife and daughters live or Independence where he grew up.

Jensen was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a plaid button-down shirt, a black helmet, and is potentially barefoot.

Hundreds of volunteers were hoping to finish searching where they left off Wednesday on Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls but severe weather Thursday afternoon stalled those plans.

“We needed today to happen and because of the rain and storms everything got put on hold,” said Jessica Kroyman, a family friend. “That’s frustrating.”

Kroyman has known the Jensen family for about a decade through church and school.

“He was one of our favorite parts of the church,” she said. “He has a beautiful spirit and voice. We just loved hearing him sing and what he brought that congregation.”

Despite organized search efforts being cut short Thursday, people continued looking for Jensen on their own. Friday morning search efforts are what Kroyman and other family friends said is going to be the most challenging search yet. It will start at the Boat House in Cedar Falls at 9 a.m.

“The terrain is rough,” said another friend. “We’re going to be going through wet areas and strong waters. We need more people because of the amount of brush. We don’t want to miss anything.”

While family and friends continue to look for Jensen, it’s his words that are helping them during this difficult time.

“Jensen’s whole message was for everybody to love everybody,” said Kroyman. “If there was ever a time that this world needed to hear a message like that that’s what he would say, everybody, love everybody. If we just keep talking and show his picture we’ll get something soon.”

Law enforcement asked for people to look around their property to see if Jensen might be in a shed, a garage, or a place they might not go every week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local mental health experts discuss struggles in communities of color getting help

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
With centuries of trauma weighing on Black and Brown communities, there's a lasting impact on their mental health according to the National Institute of Mental Health. However, data shows that these communities often are far less likely to seek care.

News

Local hospitals feeling more confident facing the current surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Unity Point Hospital is feeling much more prepared for a surge in cases than it did back in March when the coronavirus first started taking off.

Hawkeyes

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The decision would cancel the CyHawk football game and a matchup with UNI.

Local

Thousands lose power as storms move through the Cedar Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
More than 4,000 MidAmerican Energy customers have lost power as severe storms moved through the Cedar Valley Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Kids in Iowa can now legally operate lemonade stands

Updated: 11 hours ago
Now that lemonade stands are legal in Iowa, some kids are making good use out of them.

News

More than 10,000 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

Updated: 11 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports 10,698 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 28 and July 4.

Local

Volunteers, law enforcement spread across Cedar Valley as search for Mike Jensen continues

Updated: 12 hours ago
Law enforcement and dozens of volunteers are spread across Black Hawk and Bremer Counties Thursday searching for a man who disappeared from a Waterloo care facility Monday night.

I9 Investigations

Missing Waterloo man’s care facility was fined for losing a patient in the past

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Ravenwood Specialty Care was fined thousands after another patient escaped in 2019.

Iowa

$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Altoona noose incident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Officials said a noose was found hanging at a work site in Altoona.

Local

Severe storms possible this afternoon, watch issued until 7 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon into the evening, mainly between 1 and 6 p.m. Some of these storms will be strong to severe.