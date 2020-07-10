Severe weather slows search for missing Waterloo man

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of volunteers have been looking throughout the areas of Janesville and Waterloo for Mike Jensen for four days.

The 46-year-old has dementia due to a brain tumor. The family said when he escaped his Waterloo nursing home, Ravenwood Specialty care, he was likely trying to get back home to either Waverly where his wife and daughters live or Independence where he grew up.

Jensen was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a plaid button-down shirt, a black helmet, and is potentially barefoot.

Hundreds of volunteers were hoping to finish searching where they left off Wednesday on Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls but severe weather Thursday afternoon stalled those plans.

“We needed today to happen and because of the rain and storms everything got put on hold,” said Jessica Kroyman, a family friend. “That’s frustrating.”

Kroyman has known the Jensen family for about a decade through church and school.

“He was one of our favorite parts of the church,” she said. “He has a beautiful spirit and voice. We just loved hearing him sing and what he brought that congregation.”

Despite organized search efforts being cut short Thursday, people continued looking for Jensen on their own. Friday morning search efforts are what Kroyman and other family friends said is going to be the most challenging search yet. It will start at the Boat House in Cedar Falls at 9 a.m.

“The terrain is rough,” said another friend. “We’re going to be going through wet areas and strong waters. We need more people because of the amount of brush. We don’t want to miss anything.”

While family and friends continue to look for Jensen, it’s his words that are helping them during this difficult time.

“Jensen’s whole message was for everybody to love everybody,” said Kroyman. “If there was ever a time that this world needed to hear a message like that that’s what he would say, everybody, love everybody. If we just keep talking and show his picture we’ll get something soon.”

Law enforcement asked for people to look around their property to see if Jensen might be in a shed, a garage, or a place they might not go every week.

