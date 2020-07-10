Advertisement

Scott County votes to strongly encourage masks rather than enact a mandate

The Scott County Board of Supervisors says it will not enact a mandate on face masks in public places.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WQAD) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors says it will not enact a mandate on face masks in public places.

Instead, it will strongly encourage people in the county to wear them. 

Yesterday, the board unanimously voted and passed an amendment to the original motion to mandate face masks.

Several people showed up in-person and by phone for public comment. But in the end, some board members said they did not have the authority to make such a mandate.

One supervisor says the county's unemployment rate is surpassing the state average and action is needed now to prevent further shutdowns.

“One size does not fit all,” Scott County Board Supervisor Ken Croken said. “One state policy that covers three million people and 99 counties cannot possibly be equally effective to all those counties.”

Others argue it’s a matter of not over-stepping.

“If we enacted this we would be opening up the county and business owners to potential lawsuits,” Scott County Board Vice-Chair Ken Beck said. “Spending taxpayers money to defend, what is a public place?” 

A motion to require masks in all Scott County facilities was tabled for further discussion. 

