Reward increased for information leading to missing Meskwaki tribal member

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Meskwaki Nation said that they voted to raise the reward for information that would lead to the return of a missing woman.

Rita Janelle Papakee has been missing since January 16, 2015. Searches in the surrounding area turned up no clues on where she might be, and no credible information has been given to officials about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Chief of Police Jacob Molitor stated, “We are troubled that Papakee has not been located but we have faith that someone will do the right thing and report where she is. We appreciate the support of the Tribal Council in our continued investigation, and for raising the reward amount to assist in locating her. Rita’s family and community deserve to have her home.”

The initial reward for information was $25,000, which was doubled in January of 2019. The reward is now up to $75,000 for any information that would lead investigators to where she is located.

“This disappearance has, without a doubt, caused a toll and burden on the minds and lives of Papakee’s family and the community as a whole,” Molitor stated. “All we can ask for is that the community keeps the conversation about her alive and provides any and all tips so that we can discover the truth. If you know anything that could help in the investigation, please speak up.”

Papakee is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighed between 145 and 170 pounds at the time of her disappearance, had brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in relation to this case, they are asked to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844. People can also text or call their anonymous tip line at (641) 481-6002.

Reward increased for information leading to missing woman, Rita Papakee. (Meskwaki Nation)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.