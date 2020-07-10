Advertisement

Reward increased for information leading to missing Meskwaki tribal member

Reward increased for information leading to missing woman, Rita Papakee.
Reward increased for information leading to missing woman, Rita Papakee.(Meskwaki Nation)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Meskwaki Nation said that they voted to raise the reward for information that would lead to the return of a missing woman.

Rita Janelle Papakee has been missing since January 16, 2015. Searches in the surrounding area turned up no clues on where she might be, and no credible information has been given to officials about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Chief of Police Jacob Molitor stated, “We are troubled that Papakee has not been located but we have faith that someone will do the right thing and report where she is. We appreciate the support of the Tribal Council in our continued investigation, and for raising the reward amount to assist in locating her. Rita’s family and community deserve to have her home.”

The initial reward for information was $25,000, which was doubled in January of 2019. The reward is now up to $75,000 for any information that would lead investigators to where she is located.

“This disappearance has, without a doubt, caused a toll and burden on the minds and lives of Papakee’s family and the community as a whole,” Molitor stated. “All we can ask for is that the community keeps the conversation about her alive and provides any and all tips so that we can discover the truth. If you know anything that could help in the investigation, please speak up.”

Papakee is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighed between 145 and 170 pounds at the time of her disappearance, had brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in relation to this case, they are asked to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844. People can also text or call their anonymous tip line at (641) 481-6002.

Reward increased for information leading to missing woman, Rita Papakee.
Reward increased for information leading to missing woman, Rita Papakee.(Meskwaki Nation)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Everyday Families

Defense contractor plans Cedar Rapids facility with 650 new jobs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
A British defense contractor plans to open a $139 million facility in Cedar Rapids, creating 650 new jobs.

Iowa

Dubuque officers arrest man on hate crime charges

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Law officers in Dubuque County arrested someone on hate crime charges after a crash killed a White man last week.

News

Man arrested in connection to death of 3 year old boy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities have found the man they believe killed a three year old in Crawford County, Wisconsin.

News

Mayor won’t meet protestors

Updated: 1 hour ago
Last Friday protesters went to Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart's house to demand more influence over the process of creating a citizens review board.

Latest News

Local

Univ. of Iowa project to document protest graffiti before removing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Iowa is spending $1 million to remove spray-painted messages Black Lives Matter protesters left on-campus buildings earlier this summer. But not before documenting and preserving the images for future generations.

Local

Trial delayed in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Updated: 1 hours ago
The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will now wait until 2021 to face trial due to concerns and issues arising from COVID-19.

Local

Zio Johno’s on C Street to close permanently

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Zio Johno’s located on C Street in Cedar Rapids announced on Friday that they will be closing permanently.

Iowa

Federal grand jury investigating Iowa trooper’s misconduct

Updated: 3 hours ago
A spokesman says the Iowa Department of Public Safety will hand over internal misconduct records to a federal grand jury investigating a trooper after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena in court.

Hawkeyes

FRYFest cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The celebration of all things Hawkeye known as FRYFest is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed into SUV

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.