Rep. Abby Finkenauer discusses Biden’s economic recovery plan during roundtable

By Jay Greene
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) on Friday hosted a virtual roundtable to detail and announce her support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s economic recovery plan.

Rep. Finkenauer said Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan will help mobilize American manufacturing, build modern infrastructure and focuses on families and workers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic State Representative Kirsten Running-Marquardt (D-Iowa) also participated, as well as Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council President Bill Gerhard and Hawkeye Labor Council (AFL-CIO) Executive Director Rick Moyle

Finkenauer said the plan makes investments in education and the workforce.

“What we see, in actual detail, are not just words about caring about American manufacturing, not just words about talking about American families, but real policy behind it and real investments that Vice President Biden is committed to making,” Rep. Finkenauer said in an interview with KCRG-TV9.

She said the plan also closes loopholes that have circumvented protections like Made in America and good wage provisions.

“When you’re talking about those good wage protections, you’re talking about families being able to stay together and not have to travel for work,” she said. “If we’re able to actually protect workers, protect their wages and actually have those opportunities right here in Iowa and locally, and not have those loopholes, you’re talking about families being able to stay together.”

Finkenauer called Joe Biden’s plan ‘real.'

“It is a plan for working Americans,” she said. “It is a plan for working families and it’s a plan that actually puts our values first--being able to keep jobs local, work hard and be able to make it in this country. That’s what we need to get back to again.”

