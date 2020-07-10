More than 700 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 744 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 10, the state’s data is showing a total of 33,756 COVID-19 cases and 742 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,146 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 361,252 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 169 patients hospitalized, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 54 of those patients are in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

