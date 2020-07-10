Advertisement

More than 700 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 744 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 10, the state’s data is showing a total of 33,756 COVID-19 cases and 742 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,146 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 361,252 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 169 patients hospitalized, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 54 of those patients are in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Children’s Museum to reopen next week with health precautions in place

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Iowa Children’s Museum announced, after being closed for 4 months, it will reopen to members on July 13 and to the public on July 14 with health precautions in place.

National

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa implements cost-saving measures in response to estimated budget shortfall exceeding $1 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa said its Department of Athletics began implementing cost-saving measures on July 1 in the face of a budget shortfall expected to exceed $1 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Marshalltown ER doctor isolates from family for more than a month due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
An ER doctor in central Iowa said he stayed away from his family for more than a month because of concerns of spreading COVID-19.

Latest News

News

FBI investigating noose found at a work site in Altoona on Juneteenth

Updated: 2 hours ago
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a noose hanging at a work site in Altoona.

Iowa

Iowa businesses don’t have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

News

Local expert: businesses don't have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

National

Audio provides conflicting Breonna Taylor case narratives

Updated: 3 hours ago
Newly released audio from the Breonna Taylor investigation gives conflicting accounts of the night she died.

Iowa

Scott County votes to strongly encourage masks rather than enact a mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Scott County Board of Supervisors says it will not enact a mandate on face masks in public places.

Iowa

Eastern Iowa Airport to implement new Travel Well screening program in response to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) announced on Thursday a new health screening program it plans to implement in the near future.