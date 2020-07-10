Mike Jensen found alive

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A missing Waterloo man has been found alive.

An administrator for a Facebook page organizing efforts posted Friday that Mike Jensen had been found and that family was going to where he is but added “Please don’t ask any questions for now.”

The 46-year-old former Wartburg professor escaped from Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo on Monday night, family says he climbed out of an unlocked window. Jensen had a brain tumor and now suffers from dementia.

A KCRG-TV9 i9 investigation found that the same care facility was fined for having a patient escape in the past.

Search efforts were hampered Thursday by storms in the area.

