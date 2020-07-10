Marshalltown ER doctor isolates from family for more than a month due to COVID-19 concerns

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - An ER doctor in central Iowa said he stayed away from his family for more than a month because of concerns of spreading COVID-19.

Jacob Flinkman is an emergency room doctor in Marshalltown.

In March, he decided to isolate from his wife and four young children because of the coronavirus.

For 43 days he stayed at another doctor's house.

He said he turned to reading bedtime stories over the phone and visiting his kids through a window.

At the time, Flinkman's youngest child was just one year old.

"There's no way you can explain to a one-year-old why you have to leave or when you'll be back because they don't have the concept of time," Flinkman said.

Flinkman said while it was challenging being away from his family, he reminds himself that there is always somebody in a worse situation.

