Linn County Board of Health to address racism as a public health crisis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Health wants to recognize racism as a public health crisis and plans to establish an office of minority health at Linn County Public Health.

The board said they understand managing the current COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing challenge, however feel concerned about the unjust loss of black lives in recent weeks because it has highlighted institutional and systematic racism.

Pramod Dwivedi, who is the Linn County public health director, said addressing racism as a public health crisis is to recognize it as a public health crisis.

The board’s goals also include building ties between local governments and communities, increase implicit bias training and other educational activities about how racism affects individuals and the health of marginalized populations.

Dwivedi said these plans are steps forward in the health department’s commitment towards health equity.

