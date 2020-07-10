Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MEATPACKING-CIVIL RIGHTS COMPLAINT

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

Worker advocates have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges the meatpacking companies haven't implemented appropriate social distancing on production lines or slowed production speeds. As a result, it says, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers have suffered. The complaint alleges the policies violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance. The companies have together received more than $150 million from USDA programs this year.

EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT

Court: Officer who stomped on suspect's ankle cannot be sued

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Davenport officer who stomped on the ankle of a suspect used unreasonable force but nonetheless cannot be held liable. The 2015 stomp by officer Brian Stevens allegedly broke the ankle of suspect Juan Shelton, who was pinned down by five officers at the time. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals says that Stevens enjoys qualified immunity and therefore cannot be sued for excessive force. The court says that it was unreasonable for Stevens to stomp on Shelton's ankle under the circumstances, but that officers cannot be held liable for such split-second decisions.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-IOWA

Biden's Iowa hires signal tightening in state Trump won big

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It's a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar's Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins.

ENERGY PIPELINES

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

BC-RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA ATTACK

Man accused of racist assault at Iowa homeless shelter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa City have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Black woman while directing racial slurs at her. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports officers were called at about 3 a.m. Thursday to Cross Park Place, a building which houses people experiencing chronic homelessness. Police were told an intoxicated resident was refusing to leave the lobby and was being “verbally abuse and racist” toward an employee. Police say responding officers found 68-year-old Ronal Rarey assaulting the woman while armed with a knife.He faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

CEDING THE CEMETERY-IOWA

Officials turn struggling Dubuque cemetery over to state

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Revenue woes have led the board of Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque to turn ownership over to the state of Iowa. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Linwood Cemetery Association made the decision when it became clear that it was running out of money. Association board member Ken Miller says the board wanted to act before the cemetery was forced into receivership. The Iowa Insurance Division will oversee the transfer of control of the cemetery to the state. Division spokesman Chance McElhaney says the agency will determine new revenue sources and ways to reduce expenses. The receivership process should take several months.