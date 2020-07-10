Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, an elderly woman is escorted to a transport van after being arrested by law enforcement at the Oceti Sakowin camp as part of the final sweep of the Dakota Access pipeline protesters in Morton County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Protests and lawsuits against major oil and gas pipeline projects have slowed or stalled projects across the U.S. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday.

That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

