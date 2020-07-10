Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 8:00 AM Iowa Gov. Reynolds' public schedule - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits Lee Container, 2800 Industrial Park Rd, Centerville (8:00 AM CDT); visits Wacker Chemical Corporation, 16900 Monroe Wapello Rd, Eddyville (9:30 AM CDT); and visits Ability Products, Inc, 398 230th St, Bloomfield (11:15 AM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 8:30 AM GOP Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County Tour - Republican Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County Tour, with a stop at Creative Visions with state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad in Des Moines

Location: 1343 13th St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.ernst.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senjoniernst

Contacts: Sen. Joni Ernst press, press@ernst.senate.gov

While this event is not open to the public, credentialed members of the press can RSVP to Press@Ernst.Senate.Gov. * In order to follow public health guidelines, there will be a limited number of participants at each visit

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 9:15 AM Iowa Lt. Gov. Gregg's public schedule - Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visits Yellow River State Forest, 729 State Forest Rd, Harpers Ferry (9:15 AM CDT), and visits Dunning Springs Park, Ice Cave Rd, Decorah (1:30 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Abby Finkenauer on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in Iowa - Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer campaigns virtually in Iowa for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding a 'Build Back Better' roundtable, discussing Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which 'will create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'. Speakers include Iowa state Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council President Bill Gerhard, and Hawkeye Labor Council (AFL-CIO) Executive Director Rick Moyle

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIs_laR2Q6FF-pEPwIFPuEF_EDaPureNEfkZ3kLFXVQF8QGw/viewform

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Iowa state Sen. Joe Bolkcom calls on Congress to extend pandemic unemployment support - Iowa Forward holds a press call with Iowa state Sen. Joe Bolkcom, calling on Repubican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to prevent the impending pandemic pay cut that will 'affect hundreds of thousands of Iowans when the unemployment insurance lifeline is cut off at the end of this month'

Weblinks: https://www.iowavoices.org/

Contacts: Mazie Stilwell, Iowa Voices, mazie@iowaforward.org

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrcOiuqj4pG9dyRIwpujA60GMSpdHoQ8A6

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 10:30 AM Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visits Spook Cave and Campground

Location: 13299 Spook Cave Rd, McGregor, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

--------------------

--------------------

Sunday, Jul. 12 10:30 AM Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visits Volga River State Recreation Area

Location: 10225 Ivy Rd, Fayette, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986