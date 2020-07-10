Iowa Children’s Museum to reopen next week with health precautions in place

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum announced, after being closed for 4 months, it will reopen to members on July 13 and to the public on July 14 with health precautions in place.

The health precautions include requiring online ticket reservations for all guests, requiring face masks, only being open for 2-3 hours at a time to allow for cleaning and sanitization before opening again, and limiting capacity to less than 10 percent capacity.

ICM also said it has removed some props in exhibits as well as other items that are difficult to clean.

There will also be daily temperature checks for PLAYologists, who are also required to wear masks.

Guests age 6 and up will be required to wear masks, but masks are also encouraged for children ages 3-5.

There will also be additional hand sanitizing stations, physical barriers at the front desk, and virus-mitigating air purifiers in the HVAC system.

The museum’s adjusted hours are:

Member Monday: 10 a.m.–Noon and 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The breaks between hours allow for cleaning and sanitization.

For more information visit the Iowa Children’s Museum website.

