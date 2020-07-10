Advertisement

Iowa Children’s Museum prepared to reopen to public next week

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After being closed to the public for four months, families will be able to explore once again at the Iowa Children’s Museum.

Staff say they are confident they can reopen safely again next week with new policies and procedures in place. The museum will reopen to members on Monday, July 13th, and to the public the next day on Tuesday. Some of the new changes people can expect is admission being limited to 6% of their regular capacity, and exhibits are going to be limited to just one or two playgroups per exhibit to allow for social distancing.

“We have hand sanitizer all over the place, new stations for that. We have an air purifying system that we just put in to our HVAC so a number of things,” said Executive Director Jeff Capps. “Families can’t just show up they have to register online and that’s going to take some getting used to, but that will help with capacity and also help keep things as touchless as possible once people come in.”

Capps adds they’ve removed some props in exhibits with surfaces that are difficult to clean. Children ages 3-5 are also encouraged to wear masks. Hours of operation have been adjusted to allow for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing.

The hours are 10 a.m. to Noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m on Member Monday. Then, Tuesday through Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

