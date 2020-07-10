Advertisement

Iowa businesses don’t have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

More than 10,000 Iowa workers filed new unemployment claims last week. That’s up from the previous week, when the state reported just under 8,000 new claims.

Professor John Winters at ISU said the unemployment numbers that had been falling are rising again.

”Part of the reason there is not a lot of economic confidence is that we just don’t know what’s going on with the pandemic,” Winters said. “We don’t know what’s going on with the economy, so it’s hard for firms to invest and it’s hard for people to go out and look for jobs and spend money.”

Manufacturing continues to be one of the hardest hit industries for jobless claims, with about 3,500 claims last week.

