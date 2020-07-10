Advertisement

Half and half weekend on the way.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry conditions are expected tonight.  Most of the morning storm complex should stay southwest.  Saturday afternoon brings a chance for storms to the forecast while Sunday remains dry.  Temperatures again jump above normal starting Tuesday continuing through the end of the week.  Highs will once again be near 90 with dew points well into the 70s.  Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Water Cooler

Drought quietly expands

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Drought has been slowly and quietly expanding across the United States.

Forecast

A beautiful Friday, look for a few storms tomorrow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on a nice day with highs into the mid-80s.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms end as quiet weather moves in to end our week.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT

Forecast

Scattered storms this afternoon, some may be severe

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Gusty winds are the main severe weather threat.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe.

Forecast

Storms arrive this afternoon, some strong

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with storms arriving this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
Plan on some storms to roll across the area this afternoon.