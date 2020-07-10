Half and half weekend on the way.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry conditions are expected tonight. Most of the morning storm complex should stay southwest. Saturday afternoon brings a chance for storms to the forecast while Sunday remains dry. Temperatures again jump above normal starting Tuesday continuing through the end of the week. Highs will once again be near 90 with dew points well into the 70s. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

