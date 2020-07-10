Advertisement

FRYFest cancelled due to COVID-19

(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The celebration of all things Hawkeye known as FRYFest is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Think Iowa City, the City of Coralville and the Eastern Iowa Airport, which organize FRYFest, announced it will cancel the 2020 event citing health challenges from COVID-19.

“The decision to cancel FRYfest this year is incredibly difficult,” said Monica Nieves, Vice President of Special Events at Think Iowa City. “We were hopeful that FRYfest would be an opportunity to bring our community back together after a challenging summer of cancelations. The continued health concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic has forced our hand to cancel.”

FRYfest typically coincides with the first home game of the Hawkeye football season and includes a tailgate with music and vendors celebrating Hawkeye sports and fans, particularly football. It is named for the late, legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, who died last year.

The move comes a day after the Big Ten conference cancelled all non-conference games in all Fall sports, including football. The FRYfest committee did not rule out the possibility of a smaller festival in conjunction with the new home opener in October.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Big Ten scraps non-conference football games due to pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe.

Hawkeyes

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The decision would cancel the CyHawk football game and a matchup with UNI.

Hawkeyes

Four more people associated with Hawkeye Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people within the University of Iowa Athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Univ. of Iowa athletics reports five more COVID-19 cases over last week

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
A handful of new positive cases for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were identified by the University of Iowa Athletics Department officials during the last week, the school said on Monday.

Hawkeyes

Former Iowa running back Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches in social media post

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another former University of Iowa football star has made allegations of mistreatment against the program’s head and assistant coaches, according to a social media post.

Hawkeyes

Two more associated with Hawkeye athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another wave of testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has returned two positive results among people associated with the University of Iowa athletics department, officials announced Monday.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeye defensive back Koerner released from hospital

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCCI
An Iowa football player who suffered injuries in a boating accident in Missouri late last week is on the road to recovery.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

Sports

Iowa junior defensive back seriously injured in boating accident

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Jack Koerner, 21, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries after a watercraft injury at the Lake of the Ozarks.