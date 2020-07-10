FRYFest cancelled due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The celebration of all things Hawkeye known as FRYFest is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Think Iowa City, the City of Coralville and the Eastern Iowa Airport, which organize FRYFest, announced it will cancel the 2020 event citing health challenges from COVID-19.

“The decision to cancel FRYfest this year is incredibly difficult,” said Monica Nieves, Vice President of Special Events at Think Iowa City. “We were hopeful that FRYfest would be an opportunity to bring our community back together after a challenging summer of cancelations. The continued health concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic has forced our hand to cancel.”

FRYfest typically coincides with the first home game of the Hawkeye football season and includes a tailgate with music and vendors celebrating Hawkeye sports and fans, particularly football. It is named for the late, legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, who died last year.

The move comes a day after the Big Ten conference cancelled all non-conference games in all Fall sports, including football. The FRYfest committee did not rule out the possibility of a smaller festival in conjunction with the new home opener in October.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.