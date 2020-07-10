Eastern Iowa Airport to implement new Travel Well screening program in response to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) announced on Thursday a new health screening program it plans to implement in the near future.

The Travel Well program is a year-long, preflight screening program that CID said is a proof of concept intended to provide efficient screenings conducted by health professionals.

CID plans to partner with Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids on the program, and it will be funded through a portion of the $22.8 million CARES fund grant awarded to CID earlier this year.

The screening program would be required for all passengers departing out of CID as well as any employee working beyond the security checkpoint.

“Our survey conducted by Vernon Research Group showed at least 75 percent of those who responded said they would feel somewhat more comfortable to much more comfortable with temperature checks either at the airport entrance or at the screening checkpoint,” CID Director Marty Lenss said.

Lenss said Mercy Medical Center established similar screening protocols at their hospitals and clinics in response to COVID-19.

The Federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has made no decision regarding specific health screening measures at airports.

A public hearing to allow people to share feedback on the program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 16 in the ballroom at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd. SW. Remote participation will be available via Zoom, and only 40 people will be allowed to participate in person.

Anyone interested can register for the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pf-GgqzwtGdFXviufqPNk3y2b5YEs2r5t

Pre-registration for participating in person can be done by emailing PIO@flyCID.com or contacting Pam Hinman, director of marketing and communications, at P.Hinman@FlyCID.com or 319.731.5719.

CID said the commission is expected to approve the program on July 27.

