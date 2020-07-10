Dubuque officers arrest man on hate crime charges

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law officers in Dubuque County arrested someone on hate crime charges after a crash killed a White man last week.

Investigators say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, who is Hispanic, intentionally hit 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen near Fond Du Lac Wisconsin last week.

Law officers say Navarro didn’t know Thiessen, and only targeted him because of his race. Navarro claims he retaliated for being harassed, verbally attacked and drugged by his White coworkers and neighbors. Prosecutors charged Navarro with homicide as a hate crime.

Theissen was a Marine and then a police officer in Virginia. He leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren.

