Advertisement

Dubuque COVID-19 cases continue to rise between young adults

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For bartenders like Kelly Williams at Dubuque’s Lot One, reopening has been a blessing.

”Business has bounced back nicely,” he said. “Not quite to our numbers, we had seen prior to the shutdown, but it has been encouraging to see a lot of familiar faces and people feeling more comfortable with coming back out to the public.”

Since reopening, Williams said the limits on things like social distancing have loosened at the bar.

”We see all demographics here,” he mentioned. “We see a lot of young college kids who have nothing else better to do.”

That is one reason health officials are worried. Mary Rose Corrigan, a public health specialist with the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said community spread, especially from young people going out, is behind a rise in COVID cases.

”From what we are hearing and learning, the cases in Dubuque County can be attributed to community spread and being out in the community not knowing they had COVID or being asymptomatic and spreading it that way,” she said.

The county is now reporting that over half of the positive cases are from people in the 18-40 age group.

Corrigan said there is a silver lining, though.

”The trends we have not seen is a huge spike in hospitalizations, which is a really good thing,” she mentioned.

But that could change.

”We usually do not see that secondary spread from a source until two to three weeks after they test positive,” she explained. “We have to be on guard in the next few weeks to watch for more vulnerable populations, elderly, those with chronic underlying conditions who may get the virus and who may actually become a lot sicker than the younger population has been.”

For that reason, Corrigan hopes businesses get stricter on social distancing, remembering the virus is far from gone.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Children’s Museum prepared to reopen to public next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
After being closed to the public for four months, families will be able to explore once again at the Iowa Children’s Museum.

Local

Univ. of Iowa releases budget cuts for fiscal year 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Iowa announced budget cuts for the fiscal year 2021 after the state legislature approved cutting funding for public universities back in June.

Iowa

Linn County Board of Health to address racism as a public health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The board said it plans to establish an office of minority health at Linn County Public Health.

I9 Investigations

Cedar Rapids leaders end talks with Black Lives Matter group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz, City Council Member Dale Todd and Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne German will no longer meet with The Advocates for Social Justice, according to emails reviewed by I9.

Latest News

News

Rep. Abby Finkenauer discusses Biden’s economic recovery plan during roundtable

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) on Friday hosted a virtual roundtable to detail and announce her support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s economic recovery plan.

Everyday Families

Defense contractor plans Cedar Rapids facility with 650 new jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
A British defense contractor plans to open a $139 million facility in Cedar Rapids, creating 650 new jobs.

Iowa

Dubuque officers arrest man on hate crime charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Law officers in Dubuque County arrested someone on hate crime charges after a crash killed a White man last week.

Iowa

Reward increased for information leading to missing Meskwaki tribal member

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with the Meskwaki Nation said that they voted to raise the reward for information that would lead to the return of a missing woman.

News

Iowa Children's Museum preparing to open

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Children's Museum is preparing to reopen to the public on Monday, with many precautions in place

News

Man arrested in connection to death of 3 year old boy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities have found the man they believe killed a three year old in Crawford County, Wisconsin.